Cardi B thankful for all the baby love

(CNN) It's been all love since Cardi B revealed she is expecting.

The rapper revealed her baby bump during her appearance this weekend on "Saturday Night Live," thus ending speculation that she and fiance Offset are set to become parents.

Cardi B posted a screen grab of singer Rihanna reveling in the news of the baby.

It's been an epic past year for Cardi B, who rose from being a stripper to a reality star to one of the hottest acts in hip hop.