'Black Jeopardy' and other shows we wish were real

(CNN) The answer: It went viral and made us wish it were real.

The question: How well did the skit "Black Jeopardy" do on this weekend's "Saturday Night LIve'?

The hilarity featured guest host Chadwick Boseman in character as his "Black Panther" character, T'Challa, the king of Wakanda on the black version of the game show.

It's not the first time the skit has fired on all cylinders.

Tom Hanks' 2016 appearance as a Trump supporter who finds he does indeed have something in common with the other "Black Jeopardy" contestants also got some guffaws.

