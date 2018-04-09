Story highlights Documentary discussed the character as racism

Some fans were not happy with the show's response

(CNN) Sunday night's episode of "The Simpsons" took on the controversy over a character, and not everyone thought the response was funny.

Comedian Hari Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem with Apu" debuted last November and looked at the show's character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon as a negative, stereotypical representation of South Asians.

Nahasapeemapetilon is an Indian-American character who operates the Kwik-E-Mart convenience store in the fictional town of Springfield. The character is voiced by actor Hank Azaria, who is not South Asian.

In his doc, Kondabolu interviewed several big name celebrities of South Asian descent, including Aziz Ansari and Kal Penn, to discuss how characterizations like Apu can be viewed as a form of racism.

