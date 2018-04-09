These Nintendo Switch accessories are serious game-changers

Story highlights The Nintendo Switch can be played on mobile devices and on home consoles

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge hit with gamers since its launch last year. In just a handful of months, the company sold over 10 million units of the hybrid gaming experience, which can be played both on mobile devices and on home consoles. It makes your gaming experience way more portable and flexible.

Once you have a Nintendo Switch and some best-selling video games on hand, the next things you'll want are accessories to match — think controllers, carrying cases, screen protectors and more. These extra goodies will take your gaming experience to the next level.

We've scoured the best-selling sections of major tech retailers, like M_LINK-1522334179603_856-M_LINK and Amazon, to compile a list of some of the top Switch accessories you can shop right now.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.

Lamicall Multi-Angle Stand for Nintendo Switch ($11.99; amazon.com)

Super Mario Odyssey Skin & Screen Protector Set ($9.99; M_LINK-1522334119127_631-M_LINK)

Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case ($37.99; target.com)

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair ($69; M_LINK-1522333800660_727-M_LINK)

PDP Ultra-Guard Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch ($9.99; M_LINK-1522334047303_935-M_LINK)

Orzly Carry Case ($11.91; amazon.com)

Insignia Joy-Con Wheel for Nintendo Switch ($9.99; M_LINK-1522333983344_375-M_LINK)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($59; M_LINK-1522333923385_135-M_LINK)

Nintendo Switch Dock Set ($66.99; target.com)

Nintendo DC Car Power Adapter ($14.99; M_LINK-1522333860431_889-M_LINK)