27 killed when school bus in India goes off road

New Delhi (CNN) At least 23 schoolchildren were among those killed Monday in northern India after their bus skidded off the road and plunged about 300 feet, authorities said.

The bus was ferrying the children home about 4 p.m. in the Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, according to Santosh Patial, superintendent of police.

The bodies of 27 people have been recovered, including two staff members, a bus driver and another woman. Search and rescue operations are over and 11 children were taken to two hospitals. Two of them were in critical condition.

The ages of the schoolchildren who died were between 4 and 12 years old, said Patial.

The bus, which belonged to a private school, was carrying about 34 children, officials said.

