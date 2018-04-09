(CNN) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has effusively praised China and its strongman President Xi Jinping on the eve of attending Beijing's signature Boao Forum.

Speaking in Manila on Monday prior to his trip to China, Duterte said the Philippines needed to deepen ties with Beijing because China is willing to invest in his country.

"I need China. More than anybody else at this point, I need China," Duterte said. "I simply love Xi Jinping. He understood, he understands my problem and is willing to help, so I would say thank you China."

Every year, China holds a meeting of regional political and business leaders called the Boao Forum in the southern province of Hainan, similar to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

JUST WATCHED Duterte leads wrecking of smuggled luxury cars Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Duterte leads wrecking of smuggled luxury cars 01:06

The controversial Philippines President is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the forum, and said on Monday infrastructure investment would be on top of the agenda.