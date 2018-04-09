(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth gave birth to a baby girl, the first senator to do so while in office.
-- President Donald Trump said there will be a decision soon about action in Syria as intelligence works on who was behind the chemical attack on citizens.
-- You can now find out whether Facebook shared your information with Cambridge Analytica. Here's what CEO Mark Zuckerberg will say to Congress at a hearing on Tuesday.
-- Florida GOP Gov. Rick Scott announced he will run for the Senate.
-- A topless protester was arrested at the Bill Cosby trial.
-- The coroner misidentified two members of the junior hockey league involved in a Canadian bus crash that killed 15.
-- Oklahoma teachers marched to the State Capitol for a second week.
-- At least 23 children were killed in a bus crash in India.
-- Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard was shot outside an Atlanta hotel.
-- These two women took their final exams on their wedding day.