Hockey stick tributes for team in devastating crash

(CNN) Emotional tributes to members of a junior hockey team killed or injured in a bus crash in Canada have gained huge traction on social media.

As a community vigil in the Broncos' Edgar Petersen Arena, was ongoing, The Sports Network (TSN) broadcaster Brian Munz urged his followers to leave their hockey sticks out on porches, front and back doors, gaining inspiration from a high school friend who did the same.

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt.



— Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018

"Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt," Munz tweeted. The attached picture shows a hockey stick leaning on the porch and the message reads: "Leaving it out on the porch tonight. The boys might need it ... wherever they are."

The response was overwhelming, with hundreds of people from both Canada and the United States posting photos of their tributes on Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtags #putyoursticksout and #humboldtstrong.

