Nigeria's President Buhari to seek second term

(CNN) Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will seek re-election in the country's 2019 elections, the president's spokesman has said.

President Buhari will seek a second term as a candidate for the All Progressives Congress party, (APC) presidential aide Garba Shehu told CNN Monday.

President @MBuhari has just announced his intention to seek the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contest for a second term of Office in the 2019 elections. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 9, 2018

Buhari has faced intense speculation about his health and whether he is fit to contest for elections next year.

The 75-year-old was away from the country for more than three months on a 'medical vacation' in London last year after battling an unspecified illness.

However his aide added that there was no need for Nigerians to be concerned about Buhari's health as he has the full backing of the APC party.

