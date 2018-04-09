(CNN) Imagine having your final year exam and wedding day on the same day. Which would you choose?

Two Nigerian brides were forced to make a tough decision last weekend when they left their wedding receptions to sit their final year exam, dressed in their wedding finery.

The two final year students, who study Mass Communication, hastily said their "I dos" to their grooms before heading to an exam hall because of a date clash.

Dorcas Atsea and Deborah Atoh had fixed their wedding dates when the exam, originally scheduled for February, was postponed due to inadequate facilities at the Benue State University in Nigeria's Middle Belt region.

When the new dates were announced, the final year "Media Ethics and Law" exam clashed with the dates both women had chosen for their weddings.

