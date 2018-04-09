Ghana to probe mine workers death as company suspends operations

Story highlights Ghana is struggling with safety issues in its mining regions where accidents are frequent

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Ghana has begun a probe into the deaths of six mine workers killed after a roof collapsed on them injuring two others at an American-run gold mine.

"We will find out if it is the fault of the sub-contractor, workers or the main company, all these will be established," John Peter Amewu, Ghana's minister of Lands and Natural Resources told local media in a broadcast Sunday.

Operations have been suspended following the accident which occurred at the Ahafo Mills Expansion project located about 400 kilometers from Accra, Ghana's capital, US-based Newmont mining said in a statement

"Our priorities right now are to support the families of those who lost loved ones in this terrible accident, and to cooperate with authorities to investigate its causes," said Gary Goldberg, Newmont president in a statement Saturday.

Newmont, a major gold producer runs two mining projects in Ghana and other operations in Asia, North and South America.

