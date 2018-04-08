Pilots had safety concerns months before NYC helicopter crash, lawyer says

(CNN) Months before a chopper crashed in New York's East River, killing five people, pilots at Liberty Helicopters warned management of safety issues, an attorney representing several pilots said.

"Safety has been a concern amongst my clients for a while now," attorney Debra Katz said. "They also have a tremendous concern about retaliation within both companies."

Five people died when the Liberty Helicopters chopper crashed on March 11. The pilot, who managed to free himself, was the sole survivor.

The passengers had chartered the trip for a private photo shoot through FlyNYON, a tourist helicopter company.

The helicopter, with the doors removed so passengers could take unobscured photographs, had engine problems and crashed in the East River.

