Father confesses to killing 5-year-old son who had autism, authorities say

(CNN) A search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Tennessee turned into a homicide investigation Saturday after authorities arrested his father.

Joe Clyde Daniels' parents reported him missing Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It issued an Endangered Child Alert as hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officers frantically searched near Joe's home in Dickson, Tennessee.

"After a three-day search, it was determined that the child's father, Joseph Daniels, intentionally killed his son sometime during the night of April 3-4, in their residence and then hid his son's body," the TBI said.

Joseph Daniels, 28, faces homicde charges in his son's death.

TBI agents arrested the father Saturday and charged him with one count of criminal homicide. Daniels is being held at the local jail on a $1 million bond. Information on his attorney was not immediately available.

