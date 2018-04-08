(CNN) Patrick Reed repelled the challenges of fellow Americans Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win the Masters at Augusta Sunday and claim the coveted Green Jacket.

The 27-year-old Reed battled to a one-under-par 71 for 15-under 273 to win by a stroke from Fowler, who birdied the last in a dramatic finish for a 67.

That left Reed needing to par the final hole, which he duly achieved for his first major victory.

Spieth finished a further shot back after closing with a stunning eight-under 64. He had started the final round nine shots behind Reed, but quickly cut into the deficit with five birdies in his outward half.

Reed still had a comfortable buffer but 2015 winner Spieth stepped up his challenge with a further run of four birdies in five holes.

The start of his run came at the short 12th where two years ago he imploded with a quadruple bogey to hand victory to England's Danny Willett.

Finding the back of the green, Spieth raised his club ironic celebration before draining the putt and starting his birdie blitz, culminating in a long range effort on the 16th to get to 14-under.

.@JordanSpieth moves into a tie for the lead at 14-under par with the lengthy birdie on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/vAGnHpHyno — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

But a final hole bogey after a dreadful tee shot blunted his challenge and left Fowler to take up the mantle with four birdies in his last six holes.

The expected challenge from Rory McIlroy never materialized, his challenge fading after he missed an eagle putt on the second which would briefly have drawn him level with Reed at the top of the leaderboard.

Other similar misses followed, leaving the Northern Irishman to contemplate another disappointing failure at Augusta as he finished tied for fifth on nine-under after a 74. He will have to wait another year at least to complete his career grand slam.

Woods finishes strongly

The early part of proceedings were enlivened by Tiger Woods' best round of the tournament, a three-under-par 69 for one-over 289

Woods, who was never able to move into contention after an opening 73, birdied the 13th and then eagled the 15th to a huge roar from the galleries.

It left him in a tie for 32nd but showing promise he could be a factor in the remaining three majors as he bids to improve on the 14 he has already won, but the last in 2008.

Woods is just grateful to be given the chance to compete, given his debilitating back problem for which he needed spinal fusion surgery.

To be just able to compete again, if you had said that last year at this particular time I would have said you're crazy, " he said.

Phil Mickelson also showed the form that he made him among the pre-tournament favourites as he carded a five-under 67, but having started the day at seven-over, it was mere consolation.

Shot of the week was reserved for the last day as American Charlie Hoffman as he aced the par-3 16th for the first hole-in-one of the tournament.

It was the 20th ace in Masters history at the 170-yard hole as his six-iron narrowly missed a bunker before rolling into the hole.