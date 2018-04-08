Breaking News

Masters 2018: Patrick Reed keeps his nerve to claim the Green Jacket

By Paul Gittings, CNN

Updated 6:50 PM ET, Sun April 8, 2018

Patrick Reed reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Georgia.
Patrick Reed reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Georgia.
Rafael Cabrera-Bello plays his shot from the second tee during the final round on Sunday.
Rafael Cabrera-Bello plays his shot from the second tee during the final round on Sunday.
Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the woods off the second fairway during his final round in the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.
Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the woods off the second fairway during his final round in the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.
Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.
Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.
Ian Poulter plays a shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.
Ian Poulter plays a shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.
Tyrrell Hatton and Jonathan Bell walk on the second hole during the final round on Sunday.
Tyrrell Hatton and Jonathan Bell walk on the second hole during the final round on Sunday.
Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia.
Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Phil Mickelson misses contact with the ball on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Phil Mickelson misses contact with the ball on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Rory McIlroy looks for his ball in the azalea bushes at the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Rory McIlroy looks for his ball in the azalea bushes at the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Charley Hoffman and Cameron Smith shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Charley Hoffman and Cameron Smith shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
Masters pins adorn a spectator&#39;s hat on Friday.
Masters pins adorn a spectator's hat on Friday.
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
Fans watch the action on Friday.
Fans watch the action on Friday.
Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
  • Patrick Reed wins Masters
  • Holds off Fowler and Spieth
  • First major for 27-year-old American
  • Tiger Woods finishes with a 69

(CNN)Patrick Reed repelled the challenges of fellow Americans Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win the Masters at Augusta Sunday and claim the coveted Green Jacket.

The 27-year-old Reed battled to a one-under-par 71 for 15-under 273 to win by a stroke from Fowler, who birdied the last in a dramatic finish for a 67.
That left Reed needing to par the final hole, which he duly achieved for his first major victory.
    Spieth finished a further shot back after closing with a stunning eight-under 64. He had started the final round nine shots behind Reed, but quickly cut into the deficit with five birdies in his outward half.
    Reed still had a comfortable buffer but 2015 winner Spieth stepped up his challenge with a further run of four birdies in five holes.
    The start of his run came at the short 12th where two years ago he imploded with a quadruple bogey to hand victory to England's Danny Willett.
    Finding the back of the green, Spieth raised his club ironic celebration before draining the putt and starting his birdie blitz, culminating in a long range effort on the 16th to get to 14-under.
    But a final hole bogey after a dreadful tee shot blunted his challenge and left Fowler to take up the mantle with four birdies in his last six holes.
    The expected challenge from Rory McIlroy never materialized, his challenge fading after he missed an eagle putt on the second which would briefly have drawn him level with Reed at the top of the leaderboard.
    Other similar misses followed, leaving the Northern Irishman to contemplate another disappointing failure at Augusta as he finished tied for fifth on nine-under after a 74. He will have to wait another year at least to complete his career grand slam.

    Woods finishes strongly

    The early part of proceedings were enlivened by Tiger Woods' best round of the tournament, a three-under-par 69 for one-over 289
    Woods, who was never able to move into contention after an opening 73, birdied the 13th and then eagled the 15th to a huge roar from the galleries.
    It left him in a tie for 32nd but showing promise he could be a factor in the remaining three majors as he bids to improve on the 14 he has already won, but the last in 2008.
    Woods is just grateful to be given the chance to compete, given his debilitating back problem for which he needed spinal fusion surgery.
    To be just able to compete again, if you had said that last year at this particular time I would have said you're crazy, " he said.
    Phil Mickelson also showed the form that he made him among the pre-tournament favourites as he carded a five-under 67, but having started the day at seven-over, it was mere consolation.
    Shot of the week was reserved for the last day as American Charlie Hoffman as he aced the par-3 16th for the first hole-in-one of the tournament.
    It was the 20th ace in Masters history at the 170-yard hole as his six-iron narrowly missed a bunker before rolling into the hole.