Fiji wins Hong Kong Sevens for a record fourth time in a row

By Tom McGowan, CNN

Updated 10:57 AM ET, Sun April 8, 2018

The Hong Kong Sevens event is known for its party atmosphere in the stands as much as for its entertainment on the pitch. It forms part of the Rugby Sevens World Series.
Dating back over 40 years ago, it is one of the most iconic events on the rugby calendar, with everyone -- even the referees (pictured) -- willing to embrace the tournament&#39;s festive spirit.
1989Dating back over 40 years ago, it is one of the most iconic events on the rugby calendar, with everyone -- even the referees (pictured) -- willing to embrace the tournament's festive spirit.
Those novelty sunglasses won&#39;t always be needed -- the weather can be unpredictable, with heavy rain often the forecast across the three-day event.
1992Those novelty sunglasses won't always be needed -- the weather can be unpredictable, with heavy rain often the forecast across the three-day event.
... but the fans are willing to dress accordingly.
1992... but the fans are willing to dress accordingly.
The crowd at the competition routinely tops 120,000 over the three days, and the same numbers were seen again for the 2017 edition.
2001The crowd at the competition routinely tops 120,000 over the three days, and the same numbers were seen again for the 2017 edition.
The 40,000-seater Hong Kong Stadium was at near-maximum capacity. &lt;br /&gt;
2001The 40,000-seater Hong Kong Stadium was at near-maximum capacity.
With the addition of a qualifying event, Hong Kong is the largest leg of the series with 28 teams competing over the weekend.
2001With the addition of a qualifying event, Hong Kong is the largest leg of the series with 28 teams competing over the weekend.
Hong Kong&#39;s party atmosphere has set a precedent for other World Series tournaments, most notably &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/20/sport/london-sevens-fancy-dress-rugby/&quot;&gt;London&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/03/02/sport/gallery/las-vegas-sevens-rugby-fans/&quot;&gt;Las Vegas&lt;/a&gt;.
2004Hong Kong's party atmosphere has set a precedent for other World Series tournaments, most notably London and Las Vegas.
It&#39;s the seventh leg of the 10-tournament series, which takes place across six months.
2004It's the seventh leg of the 10-tournament series, which takes place across six months.
This season&#39;s championship, which started in Dubai in December, concludes in Paris in June.
2006This season's championship, which started in Dubai in December, concludes in Paris in June.
Fijian sevens legend Waisele Serevi, who competed at the Hong Kong Sevens on a number of occasions, told CNN that &quot;I start to get goosebumps when you talk about the atmosphere in Hong Kong.&quot;
2007Fijian sevens legend Waisele Serevi, who competed at the Hong Kong Sevens on a number of occasions, told CNN that "I start to get goosebumps when you talk about the atmosphere in Hong Kong."
He said that the crowd &quot;gives you more energy. Even when you are tired, it gives you more energy.&quot;
2008He said that the crowd "gives you more energy. Even when you are tired, it gives you more energy."
&quot;Even if you have some pain, or knee injury or arm injury, whatever ... when you hear the people shouting when you are running onto the field you feel a lot of energy -- you want to perform,&quot; says Serevi.
2009"Even if you have some pain, or knee injury or arm injury, whatever ... when you hear the people shouting when you are running onto the field you feel a lot of energy -- you want to perform," says Serevi.
Throughout the years, the array of outfits have never failed to disappoint.
2012Throughout the years, the array of outfits have never failed to disappoint.
With everything from the classic superhero costumes...
2012With everything from the classic superhero costumes...
To the outright weird.
2014To the outright weird.
Fiji has won the tournament more than any other nation, including claiming the last four editions.
2016Fiji has won the tournament more than any other nation, including claiming the last four editions.
(CNN)Like winning the World Cup.

That's how the captain of Fiji's rugby sevens team described a record fourth successive triumph at the Hong Kong leg of the Sevens Series.
Famed for a party atmosphere almost unrivaled in the world of sport, Fiji enjoys the annual trip to Hong Kong more than most.
And it was no different this weekend, as the Fijians ran out 24-12 winners over Kenya in a lively final.
    "The Hong Kong Sevens is like the World Cup in Fiji and four years in a row is like winning the World Cup," Fiji captain Jerry Tuwai said in quotes carried by AFP.
    The Pacific island is still reeling from the devastating impact of Cyclone Josie last week. Local media reported four people had been killed, while thousands of homes were flooded.
    The situation could further deteriorate with another storm system expected to pass through the country early next week.
    "It's great to have done this for the people of Fiji and those who have been affected by the floods in Fiji," explained Fiji coach Gareth Baber.
    "We've talked about it all week --- what we could do to lift the worries and stresses people are having in their lives --- and I thought the players did admirably this weekend."
    Kenya's Collins Injera and Willy Ambaka were yellow carded in the first half and the Pacific islanders took full advantage going in at halftime 17-0 ahead.
    Tries from Billy Odhiambo and Oscar Ouma put points on the board for Kenya after the break, but Fiji's early lead proved insurmountable.
    "I'd like to thank my boys for the team effort and thank the Kenyan team for a good game," Tuwai told the World Rugby website.
    "Hong Kong is always special for us, we respect and honor the tradition that Fiji has with the Hong Kong Sevens."
    South Africa beat New Zealand 29-7 to take the bronze medal, while Argentina edged USA 14-12 to secure fifth.
    Commonwealth Games

    Fiji's attention will now be focused on further glory when the team heads to the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.
    Some nations, including South Africa which was beaten by Fiji in the semifinals, sent weakened squad to Hong Kong in preparation for the Commonwealth Games competition which takes place between April 13 and 15.
    Fiji's third tournament win of the 2018 Sevens Series took the Pacific island team to within three points of leaders South Africa in the overall standings.
    The 2019 Sevens Series will involve Japan after Damian Karauna's side beat Germany 19-14 in the annual world series qualifier in Hong Kong.
    Japan is also one of two Asian qualifiers that will contest the World Cup Sevens in San Francisco in July.