Fiji wins Hong Kong Sevens for a record fourth time in a row

(CNN) Like winning the World Cup.

That's how the captain of Fiji's rugby sevens team described a record fourth successive triumph at the Hong Kong leg of the Sevens Series.

And it was no different this weekend, as the Fijians ran out 24-12 winners over Kenya in a lively final.

"The Hong Kong Sevens is like the World Cup in Fiji and four years in a row is like winning the World Cup," Fiji captain Jerry Tuwai said in quotes carried by AFP.

