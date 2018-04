16-year-old breaks Commonwealth Games record to win shooting gold for India

(CNN) A 16-year-old competing in her first Commonwealth Games has won India's first-ever gold medal in her shooting event, despite only picking up a pistol for the first time two years ago.

Manu Bhaker won the 10-meter air pistol competition with a record total of 240.9 points at the Games, underway in Gold Coast, Australia.

"When she picks up a sport, she becomes obsessive about it," her father, Ramkishen Bhaker, told ESPN , describing his daughter as a natural sportswoman.

"I've never forced her to compete, she just pushes herself to excel. She started boxing when she was six years old and within six months she won a bronze at the Haryana sub-junior championships,' He added.

"She was a state-level champion in skating and she won medals in athletics too. She won a gold medal at the Tang Ta nationals and has a national medal in karate, too."

Gold medalist Manu Bhaker, center, with India's silver medalist Heena Sidu, left, and Australia's bronze medalist Elena Galiabovitch.

