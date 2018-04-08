16-year-old breaks Commonwealth Games record to win shooting gold for India

(CNN) A 16-year-old competing in her first Commonwealth Games has won India's first-ever gold medal in her shooting event, despite only picking up a pistol for the first time two years ago.

Manu Bhaker won the 10-meter air pistol competition with a record total of 240.9 points at the Games, underway in Gold Coast, Australia.

"I've never forced her to compete, she just pushes herself to excel. She started boxing when she was six years old and within six months she won a bronze at the Haryana sub-junior championships,' He added.

"She was a state-level champion in skating and she won medals in athletics too. She won a gold medal at the Tang Ta nationals and has a national medal in karate, too."

Gold medalist Manu Bhaker, center, with India's silver medalist Heena Sidu, left, and Australia's bronze medalist Elena Galiabovitch.

