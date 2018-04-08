(CNN) Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, has once again filed a motion to depose President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to ask about a $130,000 payout before the 2016 election.

In the motion, filed in federal court in California on Sunday evening, Avenatti also asked for the production of documents on topics relating the agreement, which Daniels argues is not valid.

Daniels is also again seeking an expedited jury trial to determine the validity of the agreement.

Late last month, a federal judge in California put a temporary stop to Avenatti's initial motion for an expedited trial and discovery process. Judge S. James Otero of the US District Court for the Central District of California said Avenatti was "premature" in making the motion because Trump and Essential Consultants LLC, the company established by Cohen to pay Daniels the $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair between her and Trump, had not yet filed a petition to compel arbitration. That petition was filed last week.

In the legal filing Sunday, Avenatti requests a deposition of Trump of no more than two hours, a deposition of Cohen of no more than two hours and 10 requests for production of documents directed at Trump and Cohen.

