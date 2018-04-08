NSC spokesman leaving as John Bolton takes over

(CNN) National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton is planning to depart the Trump administration, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced on Sunday, leaving President Donald Trump without one of his top foreign policy communicators as a series of international issues loom.

Anton's departure comes amid a series of changes at the National Security Council, including former United States Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton taking the helm on Monday after H.R. McMaster stepped down as Trump's top national security adviser. Anton was brought into the NSC by Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, who plead guilty to lying to the FBI last year.

"Michael is one of the smartest and most talented individuals I've ever worked with -- not to mention an amazing chef," Sanders said Sunday. "He has been more than a colleague, he is a true friend. Every day I got to work with Michael was a good day, and he will be greatly missed."

Trump called Anton on Sunday and thanked him for his service, a White House official said.

"He said he is a great guy and we will all miss him," the official said.

Read More