Kudlow says China has not wanted to 'talk in earnest' amid tariff threats

Washington (CNN) White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow says President Donald Trump is trying to get China's attention by ramping up trade war rhetoric, but so far, Beijing has not wanted "to come round and talk in earnest."

"Look, we have had to go and fire a shot across the bow. China's behavior, it's 20 years now, it's more than unfair trade practices. It's illegal trading practices," Kudlow said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," later emphasizing that "this is a process" and "no tariffs have been implemented yet."

Last Thursday, Trump ratcheting up the trade war rhetoric with China, saying he was asking US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on the country's exports to the US.

The moves follow US tariffs that were imposed earlier this year on Chinese steel and aluminum, which also prompted retaliatory measures from China.

