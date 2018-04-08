The week in politics
Updated 7:01 AM ET, Sun April 8, 2018
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from April 1 through 7.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route back from an event in West Virginia, April 5, 2018. Trump said he did not know about the $130,000 payment his lawyer made to Stormy Daniels. It was the President's first public acknowledgment of the scandal around his alleged affair with the porn star.
Scott Pruitt speaks with an aide during a news conference at the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday. The EPA administrator is embroiled in a number of controversies involving first-class travel, security costs, and his rental of a room tied to an energy lobbyist. Trump said that Pruitt was a "good man." The two met Friday amid questions about Pruitt's future in the administration.
President Trump poses for photos with the 2018 White House Spring intern class at the White House on Monday. The White House was criticized on social media for the lack of diversity in the intern class.
Buses believed to be carrying expelled diplomats prepare to leave the US Embassy in Moscow on Thursday. Russia announced last week it was expelling 60 US diplomats and closing a US Consulate in St. Petersburg in a tit-for-tat retaliation against the US expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats.
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow walks to board Air Force One on Monday. Kudlow sought to downplay concerns of a trade war with China this week amid the Trump administration's threat of tariffs.
Donald Trump Jr. wears a lapel pin that says "Deplorable" while attending the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. It was the 140th year of the annual tradition.
President Trump tosses aside his prepared remarks during a visit to West Virginia Thursday, instead engaging in a freewheeling speech in which he talked about immigration, cited his debunked claims about illegal voting, and attacked the Democratic Party.
A border patrol agent apprehends someone just across the US-Mexico near McAllen, Texas on Thursday. This week, President Trump announced his plans to deploy thousands of National Guard troops to the southern border. Texas is preparing to deploy 250 troops.
President Donald Trump appears at a joint press conference with President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia, President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania on Tuesday. Trump publicly addressed the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats for the first time at the press conference after earlier declaring that "nobody has been tougher on Russia" than him.
Chief of staff John Kelly attends the joint press conference with President Trump and Baltic leaders on Tuesday. Members of Trump's administration have scrambled to catch up with the President's impromptu policy announcements, and people familiar with his thinking say Trump has renewed his longtime conviction that he is his best adviser, listening principally to his own instincts as he navigates the presidency.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump blow whistles at the start of an Easter egg roll during Easter celebrations at the White House on Monday.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich visits New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. The 2016 Republican presidential hopeful has not said whether he plans to run in 2020, but told CNN this week that a bid as an Independent is "unlikely."
Paul Manafort leaves a courthouse after a hearing in Washington, DC on Wednesday. The federal judge overseeing the criminal case expressed exasperation about his separate lawsuit challenging the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort's lawyers also asked the federal court to stop the special counsel's office from bringing additional indictments against Trump's former campaign chairman. In a court filing from late Friday night, Manafort accused federal prosecutors of carrying out an illegal search of his property in May 2017.
A woman holds a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination on Wednesday.