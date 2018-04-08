(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from April 1 through 7.

Doug Mills/The New York Times

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow walks to board Air Force One on Monday. Kudlow sought to downplay concerns of a trade war with China this week amid the Trump administration's threat of tariffs.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. wears a lapel pin that says "Deplorable" while attending the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. It was the 140th year of the annual tradition.

Doug Mills/The New York Times

President Trump tosses aside his prepared remarks during a visit to West Virginia Thursday, instead engaging in a freewheeling speech in which he talked about immigration, cited his debunked claims about illegal voting, and attacked the Democratic Party.

Loren Elliott/Reuters/Newscom

Olivier Livier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump appears at a joint press conference with President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia, President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania on Tuesday. Trump publicly addressed the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats for the first time at the press conference after earlier declaring that "nobody has been tougher on Russia" than him.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump blow whistles at the start of an Easter egg roll during Easter celebrations at the White House on Monday.

Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Ohio Gov. John Kasich visits New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. The 2016 Republican presidential hopeful has not said whether he plans to run in 2020, but told CNN this week that a bid as an Independent is "unlikely."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Paul Manafort leaves a courthouse after a hearing in Washington, DC on Wednesday. The federal judge overseeing the criminal case expressed exasperation about his separate lawsuit challenging the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort's lawyers also asked the federal court to stop the special counsel's office from bringing additional indictments against Trump's former campaign chairman. In a court filing from late Friday night , Manafort accused federal prosecutors of carrying out an illegal search of his property in May 2017.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images