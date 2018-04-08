(CNN) The Army has identified two soldiers killed in a helicopter crash Friday night in Kentucky as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Connolly, 37, and Warrant Officer James Casadona, 28.

Connolly was an instructor pilot and Casadona a pilot in the 101st Airborne Division's combat aviation brigade, Army officials said in a news release.

The crash took place at the local training area of the soldiers' base at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The two men were conducting routine training when their Apache helicopter crashed at around 9:50 p.m., the release said. No one else was aboard the chopper.

Connolly joined the Army in 2001 and was stationed at Fort Campbell in 2016, the release said. Casadona joined the Army in 2012 and was stationed at Fort Campbell in 2018.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the Army said.

