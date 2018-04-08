2020Vision: Harris on corporate cash, Warren's plan to serve six-year Senate term, Kander hires Iowa reporter

Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

Asked during an event in Sacramento last week whether she would pledge to refuse campaign cash from "a corporation or corporate lobbyist," California Sen. Kamala Harris said: "It depends."

She explained her position this way: "That's why we have rules that require that any donation that anyone receives needs to be disclosed. So that (voters) can do an assessment ... and look at where the contributions come from and make your decisions about whether those contributions have influenced the way that people act and the way that people vote. And so I am an open book there. Feel free to look at it and then draw your own conclusions about what has motivated me and what hasn't."

But will Democratic primary voters accept it? Harris' colleagues, as we've seen in the last few months, don't think so.

Earlier this year, fellow potential 2020 candidates Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker swore off corporate money. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have done the same. Harris could end up in a lonely spot if this group ever appears together on a primary debate stage.

Read More