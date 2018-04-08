No, Sean Hannity, Jimmy Kimmel is not at all like Harvey Weinstein

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) This entire incident began simply enough on Monday night when ABC's Jimmy Kimmel did what late-night comedy hosts do: He told a joke. But now that one joke has given way to an ugly episode involving Sean Hannity demeaning the countless women who suffered brutally at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

The brawl between Kimmel and Hannity then made its way to Twitter, where these two fought most of Friday and even into the night.

Soon Hannity dropped the "Jr." part and began suggesting that Kimmel was in fact identical to Weinstein: "And you kissed the ass of Obama and Hillary for years Mr Weinstein. Answer this question. Would you want a stranger asking your daughter to 'grab their crotch, and put their mouths on it?' Yes or no Harvey!"

And what was Hannity's entire reasoning for claiming that Kimmel was no different than Weinstein, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault? A comedy bit, referenced in Hannity's tweet , that Kimmel was a part of nearly 15 years ago when he co-hosted Comedy Central's "The Man Show." In a regular segment of the show, Kimmel asked women he approached on the streets of Los Angeles, with TV camera in tow, if they wanted to guess what he had stuffed in his pants. These women all consented to be a part of this comedy segment , as Kimmel has noted.

As a lawyer, I'd argue that the allegation by Hannity that Kimmel is Harvey Weinstein is defamatory on its face. But more importantly, Hannity claiming Kimmel's comedy bit is identical to Weinstein's misconduct is demeaning to Weinstein's countless victims.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of sexual assault.

I wonder how the women who were assaulted and harassed by Weinstein feel about Hannity making light of their suffering by comparing it to Kimmel's comedy bit!

But Hannity was not done with his attacks on Kimmel. On his Fox News show Friday night, Hannity not only called Kimmel "creepy and perverted," but he shared his outrage that Kimmel would even mock the first lady, whom Hannity described as an "innocent woman."

Too bad Hannity didn't feel the same way when it came to Michelle Obama, whom he went after numerous times when she was first lady. For example, Hannity mocked Mrs. Obama for being part of a rap video that encouraged young people to go to college, declaring on his Fox News show: "The Western world is under constant threat from Islamic jihadists, but your first lady, Michelle Obama, is busy making a rap music video about going to college."

Hannity even ridiculed Mrs. Obama's clothing, mocking her for wearing "designer clothes," claiming she only did it so the media would "report on it and call (her), you know, Jackie Kennedy." Hannity's reaction regarding Kimmel's joke about Mrs. Trump is the very definition of hypocrisy.