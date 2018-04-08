Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix after mechanic hit by Ferrari car

Story highlights Ferrari win soured by injured mechanic

Suffered broken leg as Raikkonen left pit stop

Vettel wins ahead of Bottas, Hamilton

(CNN) Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel won for the second time in as many races Sunday but the Italian team's victory was overshadowed after one of its mechanics suffered a broken leg when he was hit by Kimi Raikkonen's car during a pit stop at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Vettel held off the charge of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas to take victory in his 200th grand prix, but the occasion was soured after a member of Raikkonen's pit crew was taken to a medical center after an incident during lap 36 of the race.

Raikkonen attempted to leave a pit stop before all four of his tires were safely attached and his rear left wheel hit a member of the crew, with video showing the mechanic's leg buckling horribly.

The Finn retired from the race while medical assistance was issued to the mechanic.

"Bittersweet WIN for #Seb5 and for the Scuderia, great performance but we are all waiting for the medical bulletin for our mechanic #BahrainGP," Ferrari tweeted at the end of the race.