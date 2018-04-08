US denies Syrian state media reports of US missile attack on Homs air base

(CNN) The Pentagon has denied Syrian claims the US attacked a Homs air base Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump tweeted "Animal Assad" would have a "big price to pay" for an alleged chemical weapons attack.

Syrian State TV said the T-4 airbase in Homs, in the country's west, had been hit by "several missiles" in a "likely attack by the US," early Monday morning local time.

Citing a military source, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency said the attack had caused an unspecified number of deaths and injuries.

A senior US administration official told CNN Sunday that reports from the region claiming US Tomahawk missiles had struck targets in Syria were not true.

The Pentagon also issued a statement denying the attack.

