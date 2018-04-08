Hungary's Euroskeptic leader Orban claims victory

(CNN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed victory Sunday night in the country's parliamentary election after campaigning on an anti-immigration platform.

With 92% of the vote counted, the coalition led by Orban's ruling party, Fidesz, was projected to win 133 seats out of the 199 seats in Parliament, a supermajority according to the country's National Election Office.

Orban , who will win his fourth term, is already Hungary's longest-serving leader since the fall of communism in 1989. He has transformed Fidesz from a liberal party formed in the 1980s to a right-wing populist outfit.

The Fidesz-led coalition is in the lead with 48% of the votes, figures showed.

The right-wing opposition party Jobbik is in second place with 19.2 % of the votes, the National Election Office said. The party's disappointing performance has prompted party president Gabor Vona to announce he will resign on Monday.

