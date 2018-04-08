Breaking News

Hungary's Euroskeptic leader Orban claims victory

By Darran Simon and Lonzo Cook, CNN

Updated 7:17 PM ET, Sun April 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Why Hungary is looking more and more like Russia
Why Hungary is looking more and more like Russia

    JUST WATCHED

    Why Hungary is looking more and more like Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why Hungary is looking more and more like Russia 02:36

(CNN)Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed victory Sunday night in the country's parliamentary election after campaigning on an anti-immigration platform.

With 92% of the vote counted, the coalition led by Orban's ruling party, Fidesz, was projected to win 133 seats out of the 199 seats in Parliament, a supermajority according to the country's National Election Office.
Orban, who will win his fourth term, is already Hungary's longest-serving leader since the fall of communism in 1989. He has transformed Fidesz from a liberal party formed in the 1980s to a right-wing populist outfit.
The Fidesz-led coalition is in the lead with 48% of the votes, figures showed.
    The right-wing opposition party Jobbik is in second place with 19.2 % of the votes, the National Election Office said. The party's disappointing performance has prompted party president Gabor Vona to announce he will resign on Monday.
    Read More
    Long lines were reported at polling stations across the country.
    Long lines were reported at polling stations across the country.
    Orban claimed victory in an address to Fidesz supporters in Budapest. He and Fidesz were expected to be swept back into power.
    Polls had showed Fidesz far ahead of Jobbik, which has recently sought to moderate its policies and image to differentiate itself from Fidesz as that party moved to the right.
    Fidesz, in a coalition with the smaller Christian Democratic People's Party, has held a two-thirds supermajority in Parliament for the past eight years, allowing it to change the constitution without a referendum.
    The coalition has passed a slew of laws tightening regulations on the media, central bank, constitutional court and nongovernmental organizations. European Union leaders have warned those laws would undermine the country's democracy.
    A government billboard on Budapest&#39;s outskirts calling for an end to migration.
    A government billboard on Budapest's outskirts calling for an end to migration.
    Orban, who is a critic of the European Union, has accused it of overreach in Hungary's affairs, particularly in its attempt to impose a quota system that would have obliged Hungary to settle refugees.
    The Hungarian government has set up anti-immigration billboards across the country, though it has the third-lowest level of immigration of the EU's 28 countries.

    CNN's Angela Dewan and Hande Atay Alam contributed to this report.