Hungary's Euroskeptic leader Orban claims victory

(CNN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed victory Sunday night in the country's parliamentary election after campaigning on an anti-immigration platform.

Earlier, Orban and his party had taken an early lead in the vote tally, with 69% of the votes counted, according to the country's National Election Office.

Orban , who is seeking his fourth term, is already Hungary's longest-serving leader since the fall of communism in 1989.

He has transformed Fidesz from a liberal party formed in the 1980s to a right-wing populist outfit.

The right-wing opposition party Jobbik was second earlier with 20% of the vote so far.

