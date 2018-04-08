Muenster van attack driver acted alone, police say

Muenster (CNN) A man who drove a van into a crowd of people in the German city of Muenster on Saturday acted alone, police said.

Police had said they are investigating witness reports of people fleeing out of the van after the attack. Spokesman Jochan Laschki said the driver had no accomplices, and the investigation is ongoing.

Firefighters walk through downtown Muenster, Germany, on Saturday after a vehicle drove into a crowd.

The driver was a German citizen, said Herbert Reul, state minister for internal affairs in North Rhine-Westphalia state.

He said there was no known connection to radical Islam but that investigators are still looking into the man's background.

