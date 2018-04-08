'A Quiet Place' leads box office, as horror keeps making noise

(CNN) Another weekend, another No. 1 finish by a horror movie at the box office -- in this case, "A Quiet Place," a taut, niftily constructed exercise in tension starring and directed by John Krasinski, who's joined in the tiny cast by his wife, Emily Blunt.

Horror has remained a bright spot in terms of domestic box office in the U.S., having enjoyed a standout 2017 with fare like "Get Out" and "It." While the genre certainly enjoys a long history, understanding why it continues to buck the trend of declining theatrical attendance has failed to produce a clear consensus.

The explanations proffered range from the psychological -- people looking for a distraction from real-world cares, however temporary, perhaps especially in these stressful times -- to the communal, with horror (along with comedy) being one of the few theatrical experiences that genuinely benefits from a shared environment. Hearing others react enhances viewing, which isn't true of everything that can be binged at home.

Yet those arguments might not provide enough credit to the filmmakers, who have taken the form, played with it creatively and found new means of promoting it, even within the confines of relatively limited budgets -- certainly compared to the special-effects-heavy blockbusters that otherwise dominate year-end grosses.

On the latter front, have many cited the nimbleness of producer Blumhouse Pictures, whose principal Jason Blum, keeps budgets low on these projects, then funnels the completed movies into venues where they stand a good chance of recouping that investment -- from direct-to-Netflix plays for less commercially viable titles to the occasional breakout hit, like "Get Out" and "Paranormal Activity."

Read More