CNN 10 - April 9, 2018

Updated 4:48 PM ET, Sun April 8, 2018

  This page includes the show Transcript

April 9, 2018

CNN 10 starts a new week by explaining events concerning the U.S. National Guard, politics in Hungary, and a massive crack in the earth in Kenya. We also feature a hero of tomorrow whose giant air filter is hoped to curb pollution in India.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
