(CNN) A small town in Canada's Saskatchewan province is in mourning Saturday after 15 people died when a bus carrying a junior hockey team collided with a tractor-trailer. At least 14 are being treated for injuries.

"This is a dark moment for our city, our community, our province," Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench said Saturday afternoon at a news conference. "There is no playbook on what to do in cases like this.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday north of Tisdale, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as the team was headed for the town of Nipawin for a playoff game. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said the tractor-trailer, traveling west on Highway 335, collided with the bus which was traveling north on Highway 35.

Three of the injured are in critical condition, according to the RCMP . Authorities have yet to identify the victims. Twenty-nine people were on the bus.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the collision, Zablocki said. He was initially detained but was later released, and he is not currently the subject of a criminal investigation.