Settle in with these weekend reads

Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
Andrew Young and Jesse Jackson, the last surviving members of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s entourage on the day he was killed, return to the site of his assassination 50 years ago. Here, they discuss their friend and teacher's legacy.
A large crack, stretching several kilometers, made a sudden appearance recently in southwestern Kenya and it's evidence that the African continent could be splitting in two.
Seeing the Pope help strangers made CNN Religion Editor Daniel Burke tear up, he writes. The sentiment he felt may be far more common than we think, and it can also be contagious.
After a 2012 gang rape that shocked India, reforms were introduced in the country to strengthen laws on sexual violence. But when it comes to women with disabilities, activists say the country still has a long way to go.
Cape Town successfully fought back against Day Zero, pushing the day that the city's taps run dry to 2019. But despite the good news, Raymond Joseph writes that the water crisis instilled lessons in him that he won't forget any time soon.
During a speech this week, President Donald Trump suggested he did not know what purposes community colleges serve. Melissa Blake writes that her community college education was life-changing.