Settle in with these weekend reads

Updated 9:17 AM ET, Sat April 7, 2018

Here's what you missed during a busy news week.

'A wound that remains raw'

Andrew Young and Jesse Jackson, the last surviving members of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s entourage on the day he was killed, return to the site of his assassination 50 years ago. Here, they discuss their friend and teacher's legacy.

Is East Africa breaking up?

    A large crack, stretching several kilometers, made a sudden appearance recently in southwestern Kenya and it's evidence that the African continent could be splitting in two.
    The Pope's secret power

    Seeing the Pope help strangers made CNN Religion Editor Daniel Burke tear up, he writes. The sentiment he felt may be far more common than we think, and it can also be contagious.

    Gang-raped and left without a voice

    After a 2012 gang rape that shocked India, reforms were introduced in the country to strengthen laws on sexual violence. But when it comes to women with disabilities, activists say the country still has a long way to go.

    Opinion: The 90-second shower habit is hard to break

    Cape Town successfully fought back against Day Zero, pushing the day that the city's taps run dry to 2019. But despite the good news, Raymond Joseph writes that the water crisis instilled lessons in him that he won't forget any time soon.

    Opinion: What Trump gets wrong about community colleges

    During a speech this week, President Donald Trump suggested he did not know what purposes community colleges serve. Melissa Blake writes that her community college education was life-changing.