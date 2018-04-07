4 teens who dropped sandbag on car, killing man, ordered to youth facility

(CNN) Four Toledo, Ohio, teenagers accused of killing a man when they dropped a sandbag from a highway overpass have been ordered to a youth treatment facility, a court official said.

"The youth treatment center is a lockdown facility in Toledo. The program runs six months, but there is no set time to release. The average youth spends eight months there," Lori Olender, juvenile division deputy chief for the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office, said in an email.

Besides being ordered to the youth treatment facility, the teenagers were given four-year suspended sentences, placed on probation and ordered to perform 30 hours of community service, Olender said.

One was charged with murder and felonious assault and three were charged with involuntary manslaughter and vehicular vandalism, she said. All four pleaded guilty, The Toledo Blade newspaper reported.

The youths were charged after a sandbag dropped from an interstate overpass crashed through the window of a vehicle below and hit Marquise Byrd, 22, on December 19, 2017. He died later at a hospital.

