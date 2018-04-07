Story highlights Patrick Reed leads after third round

Rory McIlroy three shots back

Will be final pairing on Sunday

Tiger Woods on four-over-par

(CNN) Patrick Reed will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Masters as a pair of eagles on the back nine at Augusta National kept a charging Rory McIlroy at bay Saturday.

Reed, who led by two at halfway, carded a five-under 67 for 14-under 202, putting impeccably under pressure to extend his advantage in search of his first major crown.

McIlroy pulled level with Reed at the top of the leaderboard after his eagle on the par-5 eighth but the American Ryder Cup star responded with birdies with a hat-trick of birdies from the eighth and then made stunning eagle threes on the 13th and 15th, the second after a chip-in.

That left him with a five-shot lead but the combination of his first bogey of the day on the 16th and a brilliant McIlroy birdie on the last narrowed the gap.

McIlroy, searching for his career grand slam with a Masters title, carded a superlative seven-under 65, the same score as Rickie Fowler, who is lying third a further two shots back and Spain's Jon Rahm, fourth on eight-under-par.

