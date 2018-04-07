Breaking News

Masters 2018: Patrick Reed leads from charging Rory McIlroy

Updated 7:10 PM ET, Sat April 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia.
Hide Caption
1 of 33
A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Hide Caption
2 of 33
Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Hide Caption
3 of 33
Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Hide Caption
4 of 33
Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Hide Caption
5 of 33
A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Hide Caption
6 of 33
Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
Hide Caption
7 of 33
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
Hide Caption
8 of 33
Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
Hide Caption
9 of 33
Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
Hide Caption
10 of 33
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
Hide Caption
11 of 33
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
Hide Caption
12 of 33
Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
Hide Caption
13 of 33
Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
Hide Caption
14 of 33
Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
Hide Caption
15 of 33
Masters pins adorn a spectator&#39;s hat on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Masters pins adorn a spectator's hat on Friday.
Hide Caption
16 of 33
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
Hide Caption
17 of 33
Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
Hide Caption
18 of 33
Fans watch the action on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Fans watch the action on Friday.
Hide Caption
19 of 33
Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
Hide Caption
20 of 33
Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Hide Caption
21 of 33
Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
Hide Caption
22 of 33
Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
Hide Caption
23 of 33
Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
Hide Caption
24 of 33
Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
Hide Caption
25 of 33
Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Hide Caption
26 of 33
Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Hide Caption
27 of 33
Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
Hide Caption
28 of 33
Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
Hide Caption
29 of 33
Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
Hide Caption
30 of 33
The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
Hide Caption
31 of 33
Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
Hide Caption
32 of 33
Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
Hide Caption
33 of 33
01 Masters Golf day three 201803 Masters Golf day three 201802 Masters Golf day three 201805 Masters Golf day three 201804 Masters Golf day three 201806 Masters Golf day three 201819 Masters Golf day two 201815 Masters Golf day two 201816 Masters Golf day two 201812 Masters Golf day two 201810 Masters Golf day two 201817 Masters Golf day two 201818 Masters Golf day two 201809 Masters Golf day two 201814 Masters Golf day two 201808 Masters Golf day two 201811 Masters Golf day two 201804 Masters Golf day two 201807 Masters Golf day two 201803 Masters Golf day two 201801 Masters Golf day two 201815 Masters Golf 201816 Masters Golf 201808 Masters Golf 201811 Masters Golf 201814 Masters Golf 201813 Masters Golf 201809 Masters Golf 201807 Masters Golf 201806 Masters Golf 201801 Masters Golf 201804 Masters Golf 201803 Masters Golf 2018

Story highlights

  • Patrick Reed leads after third round
  • Rory McIlroy three shots back
  • Will be final pairing on Sunday
  • Tiger Woods on four-over-par

(CNN)Patrick Reed will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Masters as a pair of eagles on the back nine at Augusta National kept a charging Rory McIlroy at bay Saturday.

Reed, who led by two at halfway, carded a five-under 67 for 14-under 202, putting impeccably under pressure to extend his advantage in search of his first major crown.
McIlroy pulled level with Reed at the top of the leaderboard after his eagle on the par-5 eighth but the American Ryder Cup star responded with birdies with a hat-trick of birdies from the eighth and then made stunning eagle threes on the 13th and 15th, the second after a chip-in.
    That left him with a five-shot lead but the combination of his first bogey of the day on the 16th and a brilliant McIlroy birdie on the last narrowed the gap.
    McIlroy, searching for his career grand slam with a Masters title, carded a superlative seven-under 65, the same score as Rickie Fowler, who is lying third a further two shots back and Spain's Jon Rahm, fourth on eight-under-par.
    Read More
    "I absolutely loved it. It was great round of golf and I'm really proud of the way I handled it out there," said McIlroy.
    Sweden's Henrik Stenson was on seven-under, while two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, England's Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman of Australia sit on six-under 210.
    Earlier, Tiger Woods recovered from a poor start to post a level-par 72 to remain at four-over-par in his first Masters appearance since 2015, tied for 40th.
    The 14-time major champion had been hoping for a "special weekend" but instead opened with back-to-back bogeys. He battled back to even par for the day with seven-foot birdie putts at the sixth and eighth and followed a bogey on the par-5 15th with a birdie on the next.
    The 42-year-old blamed his iron play for undermining his challenge for a fifth Masters title.
    "It has been scratchy this week," he said. "I'm not getting it done. My swing is just off with my irons."
    Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson has also failed to live up to pre-tournament expectations and opening with a triple-bogey seven after finding the trees on the first did not help his cause.
    The 47-year-old veteran eventually carded a two-over-par 74 for seven-over 223.
    Masters 2018: Tiger survives the cut as Patrick Reed leads at halfway
    Masters 2018: Tiger survives the cut as Patrick Reed leads at halfway
    "I'm just hitting some pretty bad shots," he said. "I'm hitting some good ones, but hitting a lot of really bad ones."
    Best of the early starters was England's Matthew Fitzgerald, who carded a five-under 67 to get back to level-par overall and give an early indication that scoring conditions on a course softened by rain would be easier than the first two days.
    Sunday will see Reed and McIlroy go head- to-head in the final pairing, with echoes of their epic Ryder Cup clash at Hazeltine in 2016 which the American won after a barrage of birdies from both young guns.