Breaking News

Adam Peaty and Chad le Clos win gold on record-breaking night

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 7:24 AM ET, Sat April 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Gold medalist Chad le Clos of South Africa poses during the medal ceremony for the men&#39;s 200m butterfly final.
Gold medalist Chad le Clos of South Africa poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 200m butterfly final.

Story highlights

  • South Africa's Chad Le Clos wins 14th Commonwealth medal
  • England's Adam Peaty retains 100m breaststroke title
  • Australian Cate Campbell set new Games record in 200m freestyle

Gold Coast, Australia (CNN)Adam Peaty and Chad le Clos, the two superstars of the Commonwealth Games, won gold on a record-breaking Saturday evening in the pool.

London 2012 Olympic champion Le Clos made history by becoming the first man to win three consecutive 200m butterfly Commonwealth titles.
England's Peaty, meanwhile, retained his 100m breaststroke title, though not with the ease many would have predicted for a man who set a Games record of 58.59 seconds in Friday's semifinal.
    The Olympic champion touched home in 58.84 seconds at the Gold Coast aquatics center, with his compatriot James Wilby taking silver and South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh bronze.
    Adam Peaty of England during the Men&#39;s 100m breaststroke final.
    Adam Peaty of England during the Men's 100m breaststroke final.
    It was four years ago, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where Peaty made his major breakthrough and the Englishman has had no equal since.
    Read More
    The 23-year-old has not been beaten in the 100m breaststroke since Glasgow 2014 and in that time has amassed 26 medals, including 17 breaststroke golds.
    His compatriot and former 50m freestyle world champion Mark Foster has previously described him as the 'Usain Bolt of the pool'.
    Peaty's times are the fastest 11 over the distance in history.
    "It's not even breaststroke he's doing," one of his rivals, van der Burgh, has said. "He's swimming a new kind of stroke, like a metamorphosis between butterfly and breast."
    The son of a nursery nurse and supermarket caretaker, Peaty is the working-class boy who grew up terrified of water. But there is no doubt that he is now the man to be feared in the pool.
    READ: Peace Proscovia: Ugandan defies cultural norms & father's wishes to follow netball dream

    Le Clos wins 14th Commonwealth medal

    South Africa &#39;s Chad Le Clos during his record-breaking swim in the men&#39;s 200m butterfly final.
    South Africa 's Chad Le Clos during his record-breaking swim in the men's 200m butterfly final.
    Los Clos broke a Games record in winning gold, finishing in 1:54.00.
    Australia's David Morgan claimed silver, while Scotland's Duncan Scott took bronze, adding to the bronze medals he won in the 200m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay.
    Prior to the Games, Le Clos was bidding to equal a Games record of 18 medals, but failure to finish in the top three in the 200m freestyle and the men's 4x100m relay has ruined his hopes of becoming the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history.
    His 200m butterfly gold was his second gold of these Games, however. On Friday he powered to victory in the 50m butterfly for the 13th Commonwealth Games medal of his career.
    READ: Brownlee brothers miss out on medal spots

    Games record for Campbell

    Cate Campbell of Australia (R) celebrates her victory in the women&#39;s 50m Freestyle Final with teammate Bronte Campbell.
    Cate Campbell of Australia (R) celebrates her victory in the women's 50m Freestyle Final with teammate Bronte Campbell.
    There was a standing ovation for home favorite Cate Campbell as the Australian set a Commonwealth Games record of 23.78 seconds in winning the 50m freestyle.
    Campbell's sister, Bronte, and Canada's Taylor Ruck both claimed silver after finishing in a deadheat.
    Canada's Kylie Masse also broke a Games record, clocking 58.63 seconds to win the women's 100m breaststroke.
    She finished ahead of Australia's Emily Seebohm in silver and Canada's Taylor Ruck in bronze.
    READ: Opening ceremony celebrates 'oldest living culture on earth'
    The Commonwealth Games run until April 15.
    Thompson lit up the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming the first woman to win gold &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.olympic.org/elaine-thompson&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in both individual Olympic sprint events&lt;/a&gt; since Florence Griffith Joyner at Seoul 1988.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Elaine Thompson (Jamaica)Thompson lit up the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming the first woman to win gold in both individual Olympic sprint events since Florence Griffith Joyner at Seoul 1988.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    In one of the most striking moments of the 2016 Olympics, Miller dived across the line to win 400m gold, edging out Allyson Felix of the US.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Shaunae Miller (Bahamas)In one of the most striking moments of the 2016 Olympics, Miller dived across the line to win 400m gold, edging out Allyson Felix of the US.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    A two-time Olympic 800m champion, Semenya has recently begun running in the 1,500m and she could compete on two fronts in April.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Caster Semenya (South Africa)A two-time Olympic 800m champion, Semenya has recently begun running in the 1,500m and she could compete on two fronts in April.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    Capable of throwing a shot over 21 meters, Adams is the first woman in history to win four consecutive individual world titles in a track and field event. The two-time Olympic champion has only been beaten twice in major world events since 2006.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Valerie Adams (New Zealand)Capable of throwing a shot over 21 meters, Adams is the first woman in history to win four consecutive individual world titles in a track and field event. The two-time Olympic champion has only been beaten twice in major world events since 2006.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    He may only have taken up the javelin aged 15 but &quot;Keshie&quot; Walcott had won Olympic gold in London before his 20th birthday. He followed up with bronze in Rio.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)He may only have taken up the javelin aged 15 but "Keshie" Walcott had won Olympic gold in London before his 20th birthday. He followed up with bronze in Rio.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    The Kiwi won pole vault bronze at Rio 2016 in her first ever Olympics and, having only recently turned 21, still has her best years ahead of her.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Eliza McCartney (New Zealand)The Kiwi won pole vault bronze at Rio 2016 in her first ever Olympics and, having only recently turned 21, still has her best years ahead of her.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    Widely considered one of the the greatest female squash players of all time, David was world No. 1 for a staggering 108 consecutive months, only losing her throne in September 2015. She will be looking for a third consecutive Commonwealth gold in April?
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Nicol David (Malaysia)Widely considered one of the the greatest female squash players of all time, David was world No. 1 for a staggering 108 consecutive months, only losing her throne in September 2015. She will be looking for a third consecutive Commonwealth gold in April?
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    The most successful Malaysian Olympian in history, Lee was the world No. 1 badminton player for 199 consecutive weeks. The 35-year-old has taken home silver at the past three Olympic Games.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Lee Chog Wei (Malaysia)The most successful Malaysian Olympian in history, Lee was the world No. 1 badminton player for 199 consecutive weeks. The 35-year-old has taken home silver at the past three Olympic Games.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    His nation&#39;s most successful gymnast, Englishman Whitlock has five Olympic medals to his name, including gold in the men&#39;s floor exercises and pommel horse at Rio 2016.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Max Whitlock (England)His nation's most successful gymnast, Englishman Whitlock has five Olympic medals to his name, including gold in the men's floor exercises and pommel horse at Rio 2016.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    Skinner became the first Australian to win Olympic gold in a shooting event for 12 years when she triumphed at Rio 2016 in the trap.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Catherine Skinner (Australia)Skinner became the first Australian to win Olympic gold in a shooting event for 12 years when she triumphed at Rio 2016 in the trap.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old will be determined to add a Commonwealth crown.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Jerry Tuwai (Fiji)Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old will be determined to add a Commonwealth crown.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women&#39;s Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Charlotte Caslick (Australia)Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women's Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    The teenage freestyle swimmer beat an experienced field to take gold in the Rio 2016 100m final. He was the first Australian to win the particular event since 1968.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Kyle Chalmers (Australia)The teenage freestyle swimmer beat an experienced field to take gold in the Rio 2016 100m final. He was the first Australian to win the particular event since 1968.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    A world record holder in both the 50m and 100m, Peaty has made no secret of his desire to be the Michael Phelps of breaststroke, recently taking CNN Sport through &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/03/sport/adam-peaty-interview-swimming-fina-world-championships-budapest-olympics/index.html&quot;&gt;his secrets of swimming success&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Adam Peaty (England)A world record holder in both the 50m and 100m, Peaty has made no secret of his desire to be the Michael Phelps of breaststroke, recently taking CNN Sport through his secrets of swimming success.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    When Oleksiak (R) won the women&#39;s 100m freestyle final at Rio 2016, many of the headlines focused on the woman she tied with for gold. Simone Manuel of the US (L) was the first African-American Olympic swimming champion in history, but it should not be forgotten Oleksiak will still be just 17 years old when she competes on the Gold Coast.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Penny Oleksiak (Canada)When Oleksiak (R) won the women's 100m freestyle final at Rio 2016, many of the headlines focused on the woman she tied with for gold. Simone Manuel of the US (L) was the first African-American Olympic swimming champion in history, but it should not be forgotten Oleksiak will still be just 17 years old when she competes on the Gold Coast.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    The first Welsh woman to win a Commonwealth swimming gold since 1974, Carlin has a great chance to retain her title in April, having won silver medals in both the 400m and 800m freestyle at Rio 2016.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Jazz Carlin (Wales)The first Welsh woman to win a Commonwealth swimming gold since 1974, Carlin has a great chance to retain her title in April, having won silver medals in both the 400m and 800m freestyle at Rio 2016.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Alistair Brownlee (L) may be the only triathlete to win two Olympic titles, but his younger brother Jonny (R) isn&#39;t half bad either, having taken silver at Rio 2016 and the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Alistair & Jonathan Brownlee (England)Alistair Brownlee (L) may be the only triathlete to win two Olympic titles, but his younger brother Jonny (R) isn't half bad either, having taken silver at Rio 2016 and the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    With 11 world singles titles and seven Commonwealth Games golds between them, Foster and Marshall are the undisputed kings of lawn bowls.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Alex Marshall & Paul Foster (Scotland)With 11 world singles titles and seven Commonwealth Games golds between them, Foster and Marshall are the undisputed kings of lawn bowls.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    The reigning commonwealth champion in the women&#39;s +75kg category will hope to improve on her disappointing showing at the past Olympics, when she blamed a lack of preparation.
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Maryam Usman (Nigeria)The reigning commonwealth champion in the women's +75kg category will hope to improve on her disappointing showing at the past Olympics, when she blamed a lack of preparation.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    The first woman from India to win a medal in Olympic wrestling, Malik took bronze in the -58kg freestyle in Rio, building on the silver she won at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games&lt;strong&gt;. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/cnnsport/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;Who are you looking forward to seeing at the Commonwealth Games?&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;em&gt;Have your say on CNN Sport&#39;s Facebook page&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 71 nations, 275 events
    Sakshi Malik (India)The first woman from India to win a medal in Olympic wrestling, Malik took bronze in the -58kg freestyle in Rio, building on the silver she won at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Who are you looking forward to seeing at the Commonwealth Games? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    elaine thompson 100m winshaunae miller rio homepage 2Caster Semenya19 what a shot 0311Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago javelineliza mccartney new zealand pole vault nicol david of malaysia badmintonlee chong wei malaysia badminton Max whitlock great britain gymnastics catherine skinner australia trap shooting jerry tuwai fiji sevens charlotte caslick cloudskyle chalmers gold homepage 2peaty teasesimone manuel catherine skinnr swimmers rio 2016 olympics jazz carlin wales swimmer commonwealth games brownlee brothers sportsmanship teaseAlex Marshall and Paul Foster Scotland lawn bowlsmaryam usman nigeria weightlifting sakshi malik india wrestler