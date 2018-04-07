Adam Peaty and Chad le Clos win gold on record-breaking night

Story highlights South Africa's Chad Le Clos wins 14th Commonwealth medal

England's Adam Peaty retains 100m breaststroke title

Australian Cate Campbell set new Games record in 200m freestyle

Gold Coast, Australia (CNN) Adam Peaty and Chad le Clos, the two superstars of the Commonwealth Games, won gold on a record-breaking Saturday evening in the pool.



London 2012 Olympic champion Le Clos made history by becoming the first man to win three consecutive 200m butterfly Commonwealth titles.

England's Peaty, meanwhile, retained his 100m breaststroke title, though not with the ease many would have predicted for a man who set a Games record of 58.59 seconds in Friday's semifinal.

The Olympic champion touched home in 58.84 seconds at the Gold Coast aquatics center, with his compatriot James Wilby taking silver and South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh bronze.

Adam Peaty of England during the Men's 100m breaststroke final.

It was four years ago, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where Peaty made his major breakthrough and the Englishman has had no equal since.

