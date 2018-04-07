Trump defends Scott Pruitt: 'Scott is doing a great job!'

(CNN) President Donald Trump defended his embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, in a tweet on Saturday, saying that Pruitt is "doing a great job!"

"While Security spending was somewhat more than his predecessor, Scott Pruitt has received death threats because of his bold actions at EPA," Trump tweeted. "Record clean Air & Water while saving USA Billions of Dollars. Rent was about market rate, travel expenses OK. Scott is doing a great job!"

Pruitt is facing criticism and intense scrutiny for his management of the environmental agency, spending on his security detail and decision to rent a room in Washington, DC, tied to an energy lobbyist. He has become embroiled in a lengthy list of controversies as questions continue to mount over his actions as the head of the agency.