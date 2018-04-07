(CNN) President Donald Trump on Saturday accused the Department of Justice of slow-walking "documents relating to FISA abuse," Hillary Clinton's emails, former FBI Director James Comey and others, and asked what it and the FBI "have to hide."

"Lawmakers of the House Judiciary Committee are angrily accusing the Department of Justice of missing the Thursday Deadline for turning over UNREDACTED Documents relating to FISA abuse, FBI, Comey, Lynch, McCabe, Clinton Emails and much more," Trump wrote. "Slow walking - what is going on? BAD!"

"What does the Department of Justice and FBI have to hide?" Trump asked in a follow-up tweet. "Why aren't they giving the strongly requested documents (unredacted) to the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE? Stalling, but for what reason? Not looking good!"

Multiple media outlets reported this week that the Justice Department missed a subpoena deadline to provide the House Judiciary Committee documents related to an array of issues, including the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state, alleged surveillance abuses under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month.

The Hill reported Thursday that Republicans on the House panel were "infuriated" over the missed deadline, which "they view as a stall by the Department of Justice (DOJ)."

