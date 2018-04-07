Gowdy on Pruitt: 'I don't have a lot of patience for that kind of stuff'

Washington (CNN) Rep. Trey Gowdy is probing the actions of embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, his spokesperson, Amanda Gonzalez, confirmed to CNN.

Gowdy also referenced a potential Pruitt firing in the video.

"I'm not sure he's going to make it that long," Gowdy said. "It gets worse every time there's a report in the news."

Gowdy has asked Pruitt to provide documents related to his travels following reports that Pruitt has traveled first class on multiple business-related trips.

Although his committee has not obtained copies of requested documents, they have seen them, Gowdy said in the video.