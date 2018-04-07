WaPo: John Kelly's influence diminishing in White House

(CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly grew so frustrated on the day Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin was fired that both Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Defense Secretary James Mattis attempted to calm him down, The Washington Post reported Saturday, in a story based on interviews with more than a dozen administration officials and confidants and advisers to the President.

A senior administration official told the Post that Kelly's remarks only signified that he was heading home early from work, but the newspaper reported that some people viewed the remarks "as a resignation threat."

In addition, the Post reports Kelly angered first lady Melania Trump with the firing of John McEntee, a longtime aide to the President, in March. The Post, citing administration officials, reported Melania was "upset over his sudden dismissal" of the aide, who had come under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for financial crimes. But the newspaper did not specify why McEntee's departure caused her to become angry with Kelly.

Melania Trump's name has been linked to West Wing staffing departures in the past, as it was when former chief of staff Reince Priebus was fired last summer ; however, a White House source at the time strongly denied to CNN that the first lady was involved in any decisionmaking process.

"She has more important things to do," the source said.

A spokesperson for Melania Trump did not immediately return CNN's request for comment on the Post's report Saturday night.