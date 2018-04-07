Pruitt faces renewed questions over cost of security detail

Washington (CNN) EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is facing renewed questions about the size and cost of his 24-hour security detail, adding to a string of ethically questionable arrangements or actions on his part that have surfaced over the past year.

Pruitt's security team currently consists of 19 agents and includes a fleet of at least 19 vehicles, a source with direct knowledge of Pruitt's security detail said. With the cost of maintenance, gas, and training for agents, that leaves the dollar amount for his round-the-clock security in the millions.

The size of Pruitt's security is unprecedented. No previous EPA chief has ever received a 24/7 security detail, the agency's inspector general has said. Former EPA Administrator Christine Todd Whitman, who served under George W. Bush, has told CNN she walked to work alone even after the September 11 terrorist attacks, and although she traveled with security, it was never this large.

Last October, CNN reported that salaries alone for his security team cost at least $2 million a year, according to figures compiled by CNN from public documents -- a number that does not include the costs of such things as training, equipment and travel.

At the time, members of Congress called Pruitt's beefed up security measures into question, voicing concerns about a "potential waste or abuse of taxpayer dollars."