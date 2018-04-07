Two killed in Army helicopter crash in Kentucky

(CNN) Two soldiers were killed in an Army AH-64E Apache helicopter crash at the local training area of their base in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Friday night, a statement from the 101st Airborne Division said.

The accident happened at about 9:50 p.m. local time Friday evening and involved two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, the statement said.

The crew was conducting routine training when the accident occurred and there were no other casualties, it said. The cause of the accident is under investigation, the Army said.

The Army is not releasing the names of the deceased pending notification of the next of kin.

"This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne," said Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Ft. Campbell. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Families during this difficult time."

Read More