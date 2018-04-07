Al Gore: Trump 'ought to fire' Scott Pruitt

(CNN) Former Vice President Al Gore said President Donald Trump should fire Scott Pruitt, the embattled administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Donald Trump ought to fire him," Gore said in an interview with CNN's Van Jones on "The Van Jones Show," airing Saturday. "It won't do him any good for me to say that," the former vice president quipped. "But if I told him to keep him on, maybe that would make him fire him."

Gore, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his environmental activism, sees Pruitt's scandals as proof of corruption.

"I will tell you that I would be very surprised if 90% of the American people looking at that situation did not think that there was the appearance of outright corruption there," he said.

Read More