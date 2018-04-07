Liberia's promising future is a symbol of international solidarity

Amina J. Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, previously served as the minister of environment for Nigeria and the special adviser to the secretary-general on post-2015 development planning. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Gwendolyn Myers, founder of Liberia's Messengers of Peace civil society organization, and Jefferson Koijee, youngest-ever mayor of Monrovia, were born after the outbreak of war in their country 28 years ago. Like most of Liberia's young people, who make up the majority of the country's population, they have known only war or post-conflict recovery.

But both harbor a strong desire to be at the helm of transforming their country and shaping a prosperous future for its citizens.

Amina J. Mohammed

I visited Liberia last week to celebrate a new era in the nation's history, ushered in by successful elections and by the end of a 15-year United Nations peacekeeping mission, United Nations Mission in Liberia, or UNMIL. I was deeply moved, both as a senior official of the United Nations and as a daughter of West Africa, to be told by youth activists, women leaders, civil society representatives, members of government and the new President himself that a grateful nation will never forget UNMIL's contribution to peace.

The mission's flag was lowered on March 30, but the UN family will stay on to accompany the country's efforts for stability and development.

I was inspired by what I saw on the streets of Monrovia. A city once a symbol of horror and brutality today bustles with energy, commerce and opportunity. It was hard not to be touched by the pride of UNMIL's personnel in their contributions to upholding the ideals of our organization and promoting peace. Where once there was palpable fear about a future without the peacekeeping operation, today confidence has been restored, and Liberia, a founding member of the United Nations, has hope.