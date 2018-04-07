Russian envoy requests meeting with UK foreign secretary over poisoning row

London (CNN) Russia's ambassador to the UK has requested a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson amid tensions over the investigation into a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in England.

Relations between London and Moscow have steadily worsened since the UK government pointed the finger at Russia over last month's poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. Moscow denies all involvement

"Unfortunately, the current state of the (UK) Foreign Office interaction with the Embassy is utterly unsatisfactory," the Russian Embassy's press office said Saturday.

"We believe that it is high time to arrange a meeting between Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in order to discuss the whole range of bilateral issues, as well as the investigation of the Salisbury incident."

We believe that it is high time to arrange a meeting between @Amb_Yakovenko and Foreign Secretary @BorisJohnson in order to discuss the whole range of bilateral issues, as well as the investigation of the Salisbury incident. https://t.co/hOHA18Lclf pic.twitter.com/cS8XMDiXM7 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 7, 2018

Yakovenko has already sent a personal note to Johnson, the embassy said.