Bollywood star Salman Khan granted bail after poaching conviction

(CNN) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was granted bail Saturday just a day after he was convicted of illegal poaching, his attorney said.

Khan, one of India's most recognizable and bankable actors, was sentenced to serve five years in prison Friday. He was found guilty of killing two blackbucks, a type of antelope found in the country, while working on a film in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan in the 1998. He was also fined 10,000 Indian rupees ($150).

His attorney, Mahesh Boda, said he must pay 50,000 Indian rupees ($770) bail. The actor is expected to leave jail by Saturday evening.

Prosecutors alleged the 52-year-old shot the two blackbucks while out driving with some of his co-stars.

Khan pleaded not guilty and has long maintained his innocence as the case has languished in legal limbo over the years. Khan's lawyers said he was carrying an air gun, which cannot be used for hunting an antelope.

Read More