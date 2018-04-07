At least 14 people killed in crash involving Canadian junior hockey team

(CNN) A crash between a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying a junior league hockey team left 14 people dead Friday in western Canada, police said.

Members of the Humboldt Broncos were headed to Nipawin, Saskatchewan, when the crash happened north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

Fourteen others were wounded in the crash and taken to a hospital. Three of them were in critical condition, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CNN network partner CTV.

A total of 28 people -- including the driver -- were on the bus at the time of the incident, police said.

Authorities have not identified the victims and would not confirm whether they were players or coaches.

