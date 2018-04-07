Multiple deaths reported in crash involving Canadian junior hockey team

(CNN) Several people were killed and others wounded when a bus carrying a junior league hockey team crashed with a tractor-trailer Friday in western Canada, police said.

Members of the Humboldt Broncos were headed to Nipawin, Saskatchewan, when the crash happened north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said authorities could not confirm the number of fatalities.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy," Kevin Garinger, the team's president said in a statement . "Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss."

The team was scheduled to play the Nipawin Hawks on Friday.

