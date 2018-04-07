Brazil's ex-President Lula da Silva to surrender to federal police

Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil (CNN) Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday he will turn himself over to federal authorities to begin serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

"I believe in justice and know I am not above the law," Lula da Silva, 72, said from a stage outside the steelworkers' union headquarters. "I will prove my innocence."

It is not clear when the former President will surrender to authorities.

Lula da Silva, a former steelworker union leader, remained at the union headquarters Friday, defying an order to turn himself in to police by 5 p.m. local time in the southern city of Curitiba.

The ex-leader greets supporters Saturday in Sao Bernardo do Campo.

The union building is in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo in Sao Paulo state, more 260 miles to the north.

