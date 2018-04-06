FBI offers $10,000 for info on fugitive charged in 1996 ValuJet crash

Story highlights In 1996, ValuJet 592 nosedived into the Everglades, killing all aboard

The FBI continues to seek a mechanic who may have played a role in the crash

(CNN) The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to the capture of a contract airline mechanic who may have played a role in the deadly 1996 crash of a ValuJet airliner in the Florida Everglades.

The agency's Miami office also has released age-progression photos of the fugitive, Mauro Ociel Valenzuela-Reyes, who fled while facing federal criminal charges in 1999 in connection with work he conducted on the jet before its fated flight.

"We've tried over the years to find him," said FBI Miami Special Agent Jacqueline Fruge, who has led the case since it began. "It bothers me. I've lived and breathed it for many, many years."

Valenzuela-Reyes' ex-wife and children have lived in Atlanta, and he also has family in Santiago, Chile, where he may be living under a false identify and where new FBI posters are being distributed, the agency said.

ValuJet Flight 592