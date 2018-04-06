This Okla. student is excited she's reading a textbook used by Blake Shelton. Her mother is not

(CNN) A first grader at Latta Elementary School in Ada, Oklahoma was very excited when she realized one of her textbooks appears to have belonged to country singer and "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton.

While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.

"Marley is EXCITED that her 'new' reader belonged to Blake Shelton, but I am EMBARRASSED!!!! I'm 40 and these people are my age!!" Parker posted on Facebook

Shelton, 41, who has publicly talked about his hometown of Ada, appears to have printed his name on the front of the textbook in 1982. Latta school district's superintendent Cliff Johnson confirmed to CNN that Blake Shelton attended Latta Public School "in his younger years" of education, but graduated from a different school.

Parker told CNN that the book, "Look Away (Keys to Reading)" by Louise Matteoni, is very educational and still in good shape.

Read More